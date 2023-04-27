Former high school sweethearts reunite over kidney transplant

WREX — Quintin Porter and Christy Stott dated 40 years ago in high school. Last year, they reconnected due to Porter's health. What happened next took them both by surprise.
"It's been a year of miracles," Porter said.
Porter and Stott began speaking again last year after Stott found out Porter was experiencing Stage five Kidney Disease and in-need of a kidney transplant. Soon after, Stott offered to get tested.
Although the two were almost a perfect match, Stott's kidney was too small for Porter. However, the pair were then able to participate in the Paired Exchange Program, a program that allows for individuals looking for organs to find non-compatible pairs of donors and recipients. Through this program, Stott's kidney was donated to an individual in Ohio with Porter receiving one from a Florida-based donor.
Porter gave 13 WREX a glimpse into the moment he found out Stott was willing to be a donor for him.
""I just wanted to let you know I got you," and I kind of went, "What do you mean I got you? and she says, "I've got your kidney," she said, "I'm the right blood type, I'm retired, my kids are grown up, basically I'm where I need to be in life and I'd like to give something back," and she's a real advocate for everyone. She's a wonderful person," Porter said.
Stott shared how the kidney donation process evolved over the months of testing required.
"It kind of took on a life of its own. It was a great chance to reconnect with him. We were a pretty good match in high school and turns out we were a pretty good match as adults too," Stott said.
When it comes to their reunion, Porter said it wasn't all smooth sailing.
"It was difficult. You go through a lot of emotions, especially when you see someone you haven't seen in 39 years and the last place you saw them may have been the prom," Stott said.
Throughout the process, trust was built and tested between the former high school sweethearts.
"There was a lot of disbelief. There was a lot of amazement. There was a lot of, are you sure this is what you want to do?" Stott said.
Despite the little bit of hesitation present, Stott said some fate was involved.
"I definitely had fears and I definitely had doubts. But, every step of the way it just kept feeling more and more right," Stott said.
Porter is of course grateful for the life-changing gift.
"There's very few things you can do in life that you can guarantee are going to give someone another shot at life and possibly guarantee a full new beginning," Porter said.
When it comes to Porter's future, it certainly has been impacted by this experience and 2nd chance.
"Getting dialysis patients off dialysis and onto the transplant list and getting people waiting for a transplant on the Paired Exchange List," Porter said.
For Stott, this decision was easy and something she has always been planning for.
"It's really kind of an honor. Not everybody gets an opportunity to do something like this in life. But, I truly believe that that is what, that's what we're all here to do is you help people around you," Stott said.
For Porter, the difference a year can make is astounding.
"I'll never forget her saying in March of last year, I can't wait to see in a year how different things are for you. And she's so right," Porter said.
Both Stott and Porter have recovered from their surgeries and are doing well.