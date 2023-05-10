Former Freeport Middle School employee sentenced on federal charges after buying guns for felon

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford woman was sentenced on May 10 on federal charges of making false statements in connection with the acquisition of firearms.

31-year-old Felicya Knox was sentenced to five months in federal prison and seven months home confinement to be followed by three years of court-supervised release for acting as a "straw purchaser."

In March of 2022, Knox was placed on administrative leave from the Freeport School District 145 where she worked.

Knox pleaded guilty on November 22, 2022 to misrepresenting to federally-licensed firearms dealers that she was the actual buyer of three separate firearms when she was not.

In a written plea agreement, Knox admitted that on multiple dates, in connection with obtaining firearms, she knowingly made false written statements to licensed federal firearms dealers.

Knox then transferred the firearms to a known felon whom Knox knew could not legally have them.

The Department of Justice's Chicago Firearms Trafficking Strike Force collaborates with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to identify patterns, leads, and potential suspects in violent gun crimes.