Former Freeport Middle School employee pleads guilty to buying guns for a convicted felon

FREEPORT (WREX) — A former Freeport Middle School employee pleads guilty to buying guns for a felon.
Felicya Knox plead guilty to making false statements on multiple occasions when she bought guns between May of 2020 and February of 2021.
Knox admitted she said she was buying guns for herself when her only intention once she got the gun was to hand them off to someone she knew couldn't legally buy one.
Konx was placed on administrative leave by the school district after she was arrested in February.
She faces up to 10 years in prison, and will find out exactly how long she will stay behind bars on May 10.