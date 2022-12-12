Former Chief, member of Freeport Rural Fire dies at 71

FREEPORT (WREX) — On December 11 at 8:44 p.m., the Freeport Rural Fire Department posted an announcement regarding the passing of Keith Hinrichs, a dedicated member and former Chief of Freeport Rural Fire.
The post read: "He served the Freeport Rural community for 37 years. He was gentle, kind, compassionate and generous."
A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 14 at St, John UCC church from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service immediately following.
Interment will be a private service at Oakland Cemetery following the memorial.
Food and fellowship will be at 2:00 p.m. at Freeport Rural Fire Station #3.