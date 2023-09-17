 Skip to main content
Former Belvidere Assembly Plant employee reacts to UAW and Stellantis strike and negotiations

STELLANTIS Belvidere Assembly Plant 2

An employee at Chrysler Group’s Belvidere (Ill.) Assembly Plant installs fasteners for side air bags on a Jeep® Patriot using a “happy seat.” Construction of the plant was completed in 1965 and the first vehicle rolled off the line on July 7, 1965. More than 45 years later, Chrysler Group announced in October 2010 that it would invest $600 million in the plant to support production of future models.

 Tyler Mallory

BELVIDERE, Ill. — As people await a potential agreement between the UAW and Stellantis, the future of the Belvidere Assembly Plant remains unclear. A former employee explained how the Belvidere Assembly Plant and current negotiations affect him and his family. 

When manufacturing stopped at the idled plant in Belvidere, some employees transferred to other locations looking for work.

Among those workers is Ovidio Aldana, who left the Belvidere plant to work in Detroit. Aldana says he hopes for production to resume at the Belvidere Assembly Plant allowing him to come home.

"It's not easy being this far away from my family. If they ever wanted to give me that opportunity to go home, I would take it. Being out here and with all these hours, it's a little much right now,” said Alana.

Stellantis Chief Operator Mark Stewart described a possible solution to the idled plant in Belvidere. However, the offer left the table after the deadline to reach a deal had passed.

