Former Belvidere Assembly Plant employee reacts to UAW and Stellantis strike and negotiations

BELVIDERE, Ill. — As people await a potential agreement between the UAW and Stellantis, the future of the Belvidere Assembly Plant remains unclear. A former employee explained how the Belvidere Assembly Plant and current negotiations affect him and his family.

When manufacturing stopped at the idled plant in Belvidere, some employees transferred to other locations looking for work.

Among those workers is Ovidio Aldana, who left the Belvidere plant to work in Detroit. Aldana says he hopes for production to resume at the Belvidere Assembly Plant allowing him to come home.

"It's not easy being this far away from my family. If they ever wanted to give me that opportunity to go home, I would take it. Being out here and with all these hours, it's a little much right now,” said Alana.

Stellantis Chief Operator Mark Stewart described a possible solution to the idled plant in Belvidere. However, the offer left the table after the deadline to reach a deal had passed.