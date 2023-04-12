Forever chemicals found in local water wells

WINNEBAGO — The Winnebago County Health Department is advising the community of forever chemicals found in drinking water in Rockton neighborhood wells.
The Wright Kiles Blackhawk Subdivision in Rockton has various water wells some of which contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) also known as forever chemicals have been found.
Those chemicals are harmful and cause detrimental health effects if exposed or consumed.
This includes decreasing fertility, increased blood pressure, accelerated puberty, behavioral changes, and more.
Sandra Martell, Public Administrator with the Winnebago County Health Department says pregnant women and children are most heavily affected by PFAS.
“We want to reduce the number of chemicals your taking early in life and storing in your body over time because they are harder to break down,” said Martell
Those who live in the area are asked to get their water tested as soon as possible.
In addition to that consider using a water filter or using city water instead of well water.
According to Martell those living in the Wright Kiles Subdivision in Rockton should have already received a notice.
"This should not be a panic notice and I think that’s the challenge that we are always faced with we want to educate and inform but we don't want to panic. There are things you can do by simply filtering your water at this point,” said Martell