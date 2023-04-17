Forest Hills Lodge to be demolished in July

LOVES PARK — A Rockford-area staple is set to come down in a few months.
Monday's Loves Park Committee of the Whole meeting discussed next steps for redevelopment around The Rockford Speedway.
While the speedway will celebrate one final season, its companion building next door, Forest Hills Lodge, will not be around for the final checkered flag to wave.
Shorewood Development Group and Loves Park officials confirmed the lodge will be demolished as early as July 1 to make way for new development.
The city is close to finalizing an agreement with Shorewood Development Group to take the entire speedway site and get it ready for future use, but it will start with the lodge demolition and redevelopment.
Roads nearby the speedway will also start getting touched up or entirely redone to be finished and ready to welcome new business to set up shop in the area.