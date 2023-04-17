 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s
expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Forest Hills Lodge to be demolished in July

LOVES PARK — A Rockford-area staple is set to come down in a few months.

Monday's Loves Park Committee of the Whole meeting discussed next steps for redevelopment around The Rockford Speedway.

While the speedway will celebrate one final season, its companion building next door, Forest Hills Lodge, will not be around for the final checkered flag to wave.

Shorewood Development Group and Loves Park officials confirmed the lodge will be demolished as early as July 1 to make way for new development.

The city is close to finalizing an agreement with Shorewood Development Group to take the entire speedway site and get it ready for future use, but it will start with the lodge demolition and redevelopment.

Roads nearby the speedway will also start getting touched up or entirely redone to be finished and ready to welcome new business to set up shop in the area.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

