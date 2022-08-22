Forest City Toxic Softball Coach Jessica Pagel recognized for her mentorship

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Our next Inspiring 815 recipient couldn't find an affordable travel softball team in the area. So she, along with some help, created her own.
"She is always pushing us to be great players and she is just an awesome coach," said Forest City Toxic player Gabriella Acuna.
Forest City Toxic is the name, softball is the game. Jessica Pagel and other volunteers rounded up about 50 girls for Toxic's fall softball season. While that's enough to fill four divisions, it all started back in 2019 with just one team and one idea.
"It's thousands of dollars to play on these teams and so I started asking the girls... 'why didn't you play travel ball' and they all said 'my family couldn't afford it,'" explained Pagel. "I didn't think that was fair. I think everyone should have the same opportunity."
Pagel grew up with softball in her backyard. She says she would often go watch games even when she wasn't suppose to. She says creating the Toxic team is her way of giving back to offer the same mentorship and friendship she gained from her own coaches.
"I get a little emotional because I am so proud of Jess and everything she has done. She has come so far and she is still continuing to grow and learn. She doesn't stop trying to make it better," explained Forest City Toxic Vice President Jenny Howell. "She also does scholarships for girls if they cant afford it so we are open to any player and we want to give them a chance."
"I want them to know that they can trust me and that they can play for me and I am not going to necessarily chew their head off if they make a mistake. But I am going to push them and make them hit expectations that they don't think that they can hit," said Pagel.
A new player this year says Toxic is different than the rest.
"I would almost say that I had the most fun playing with them throughout my entire season than my old team. Everybody is super welcoming and the coaching one-on-one, even though I wasn't on the team yet, was really helpful to know that during the game if I am doing something wrong I can get that feedback right away and put it right back into the game," explained Toxic player Kenzie Marquardt.
"It's the family atmosphere that has made it all the worth while," said Howell.
Pagel creates a safe place at practice where players can be themselves, escape the hardships in life, but also work hard to reach their goals. That's why her and her volunteer staff cleaned up Darryl F. Lindberg, making it their home.
"At the end of the day, this is just a game. But everything they learn around it makes them a better person," said Pagel.
Jessica Pagel inspires the 815 by coaching young girls how to earn a home run.