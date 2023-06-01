For the first time, you can see Mars as it is right now

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today. Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this extra National Weather Service alert. Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found at www.airnow.gov media contact...217 558 1536.