Football community rallying around former Stateline football coach Dan Blackbourn after losing his Georgia home

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Dan Blackbourn spent years coaching football in the Stateline, roaming the sidelines of Freeport, Aquin and DuPec. Last year, the longtime Stateline coach took a new coaching job in Valdosta, Georgia.

"You always hear about the schools down south, football being king," Blackbourn said. "It truly is, we had been looking for a change and were looking to go down south."

His second year in Georgia took a turn for the worst, Hurricane Idalia forced Blackbourn and his family out their new home. The flooding from the storm caused massive damage to the home and everything in it.

"We caught the eye of it," Blackbourn said. "It went right through the city and we had some pretty nasty damage."

All the damage leaves the Blackbourn family without many options in the recovery.

"We don't have flood insurance," Blackbourn said. "It wasn't something that was recommended to us. We're not in a flood zone, it's not like we're directly on the coast. Without that flood insurance, we're kind of stuck in what we can do here."

In one of the most trying times of his life, the football community in both the Stateline and Georgia began to rally around him and his family. Helping the support the coach who's impacted so many.

"It was good to see that come full circle," Blackbourn said. "People that I hadn't talked to in years were helping out the best they could. Former players and current players, even down here, who might not even have much to give. They did their part without us asking anything from them, so just been fortunate and blessed for that."

Blackbourn is hoping to get back on the practice field this week, where he'll embody the same message he always has for his players.

"Keeping a good attitude, we preach that with our players all the time," Blackbourn said. "Having the right mind frame and mentality and just trying to stay positive. We move on the best we can, it happened, but we can't really dwell on it."