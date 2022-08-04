FOOD RECALL: Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix

ST LOUIS, MO — Today Schnucks Markets have issued an allergy alert on a single lot of 12-ounce packages of Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix because the product may contain undeclared milk - a known allergen.
People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the product.
Schnucks customer are urged to check for these details:
Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix
12 ounces
UPC: 4131822276
Best by date: 06/07/2023
Lot Code: 15822A
The affected product can be returned to the nearest Schnucks for a full refund or exchange.
Customers may call the Schnucks Customer Care team with questions or concerns at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.