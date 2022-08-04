 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FOOD RECALL: Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix

  • Updated
  • 0
SCHNUCKS-HOURS-10VO
By Kristin Crowley

ST LOUIS, MO — Today Schnucks Markets have issued an allergy alert on a single lot of 12-ounce packages of Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix because the product may contain undeclared milk - a known allergen.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the product.

Schnucks customer are urged to check for these details:

Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix

12 ounces

UPC: 4131822276

Best by date: 06/07/2023

Lot Code: 15822A

The affected product can be returned to the nearest Schnucks for a full refund or exchange.

Customers may call the Schnucks Customer Care team with questions or concerns at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you