Food assistance rising throughout the Stateline, local food bank organizes events helping with the need

GENEVA -- In recognition of September as Hunger Action Month, the Northern Illinois Food Bank is launching numerous initiatives aimed at educating the public on hunger issues and offering volunteering opportunities.

“The need for food assistance is up 30 percent from last year and 70 percent pre-pandemic due to reasons including inflation, rising food prices, gas and the decrease in emergency government benefits – including SNAP and Medicaid,” said Julie Yurko, President and CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank. “Solving hunger is a community wide effort and we can’t do it alone. Hunger Action Month is a great way for the community to get involved and join us in the fight against hunger."

The Food Bank serves as the leading hunger relief organization in rural and suburban Northern Illinois and is a member of the Feeding America Network. With a mission to provide nutritious food and resources for the community through public events, the Food Bank offers several engagements for Hunger Action Month.

The Food Bank tells 13 WREX they will hold special volunteer shifts for National Day of Service on September 11th.

With efforts planned in their September campaign such as a National Day of Service with special volunteer shifts at its four centers, Go Orange Day, “Triple it Up: Advocate-Motivate-Donate” matching gift challenge, a poverty simulation event, and a website supplying more ways the community can engage, the "community wide effort" begins.

Hunger Action Month Events:

National Day of Service – During the week of September 11, Northern Illinois Food Bank will be holding packing shifts across its centers for to honor the special day of service during Hunger Action Month. Additional volunteer shifts are available throughout the month if days fill-up or do not work with someone’s schedule.

- Rockford: Northwest Center –765 Research Parkway. Volunteers needed in Rockford every month throughout the year. Individuals and groups welcome! Sign-up to volunteer here.

Go Orange Day and Share on Social! On September 15, Northern Illinois Food Bank, along with more than 200 food banks across the country, is calling on the community to “Go Orange” and help raise awareness about hunger relief. Wear an orange and share on social media using #HungerActionMonth #NeighborsEmpowered, and #GoOrange.

Poverty Simulation Event - On Monday September 25 from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm, Northern Illinois Food Bank will be hosting a Poverty Simulation event at the West Suburban Center in Geneva. A poverty simulation is an experiential learning opportunity that teaches participants about the challenges the people living in poverty are facing. Participants role-play challenges and obstacles individuals might encounter. If you are interested in participating, sign up here. For questions, please contact Corey Incandela, cincandela@northernilfoodbank.org.

“Triple It Up” Matching Challenge - Throughout the month of September, volunteers can “Triple it Up: Advocate-Motivate-Donate.” Volunteers will get their gifts double matched by a generous (and anonymous) donor and volunteer! Every $1 donated will help provide $24 worth of groceries with the double match!

State of the Food Bank Video – Julie Yurko, President and CEO at Northern Illinois Food Bank reports on the impact the Food Bank and its network is making to reduce food insecurity throughout its community. Watch it here: https://jmp.sh/v/YAKxjBOEcnMNMen8LW0z

“30 Ways in 30 Days” Printable Calendar - Take action this month – share this September: “30 Ways in 30 Day s” calendar with friends, family, and coworkers to find creative ways you can get involved in the fight against hunger!