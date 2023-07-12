Follow the Money: Did union money play a role in Monday's Barber Colman vote?

ROCKFORD — Monday's controversial vote mandating a controversial labor mandate for Barber Colman developer J. Jeffers lead to many heated moments, but none were as tense as when union campaign contributions were brought up.

5th Ward Alderwoman Gabrielle Torina turned heads when she said just before the vote, "It's no coincidence that those who brought forth the PLA (project labor agreement) were funded almost entirely by the unions."

The remark was pointed most directly at aldermen Jonathan Logemann and Mark Bonne, the most vocal supporters of the labor agreement. Both men responded saying they didn't appreciate the allegation that their vote was influenced by unions, with Bonne specifically stating only 40% of his donations came from "building" trades, but looking at unions in general show a much larger figure.

However, Monday's vote didn't fall between party lines or entirely based on union backing.

All of this data comes from Illinois Sunshine which tracks all political donations in the state.

Lastly, a few notes:

Donations were tracked from today to January 1, 2017. Donations made by the candidate themselves were not considered in these numbers. Multiple aldermen did not have donation data including: Aprel Prunty, Karen Hoffman, Isidro Barrios, and Jeff Bailey, so no data will listed for them. Janessa Wilkens was not present at Monday's meeting, so she will not be listed either.

People who voted FOR the labor agreement:

Jonathan Logemann: $31885/$39162 (81.4%)

Chad Tuneberg:$3500/$20202 (17.3%)

Kevin Frost: $3500/$13401 (26.1%)

Frank Beach: $0/$16905

Mark Bonne: $20000/$28625 (69.9%)

**No data: Karen Hoffman, Isidro Barrios

People who voted AGAINST the labor agreement:

Tim Durkee: $0/$2250 (0%)

Gabrielle Torina $11750/$17360 (67.7%)

Bill Rose: $33500/$36725 (81.7%)

Gina Meeks: $11750/$18291 (64.2%)

**No data: Aprel Prunty, Jeff Bailey

We asked both Logemann and Bonne their responses to their votes being influenced by union money on Tuesday. Bonne responded by saying his campaign was made up of more than just union backers. Logemann took exception to his integrity being question based on his previous financial support from unions.

"I had many, you know, majority of of my contributors were not part of the building trades and in fact you know, were a range of donations from very small donations to donations as large of any of the donations made by any of the building trades," Bonne said.

"To allege something like that, essentially to allege corruption to allege a crime, it's outlandish and unbecoming," Logemann said. "It's not true at all."

