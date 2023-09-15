 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following county, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated nearly stationary
thunderstorms producing very heavy rain. Up to 2 inches of
rain have fallen between Shirland and Durand.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
South Beloit, Rockton, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Seward,
Harrison and Shirland.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FNF Week 4 Scores and Highlights

  • 0
FNF 2023

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Here's a look at the scores and highlights from the fourth week of high school football in the Stateline.

Big Northern

Genoa-Kingston: 0 Dixon: 30

North Boone: 0 Byron: 69 

Oregon: 27 Winnebago: 6 

Stillman Valley: 49 Rockford Christian: 12  

Rock Falls: 0 Rockford Lutheran: 43

NIC-10 

Guilford: 12 Harlem: 20

Freeport: 6 Hononegah: 49

Auburn: 42 East: 8

Boylan: 41 Belvidere: 0

Belvidere North: 45 Jefferson: 8

NUIC

Eastland-Pearl City: 20 Forreston: 34

Dakota: 8 Lena-Winslow: 52

Fulton: 40 Stockton: 16

DuPec: 55 West Carroll: 0

8-Man

Polo: 48 Ridgewood: 44

Millegeville: 50 Orangeville: 24

Ashton-Franklin Center: 22 South Beloit: 50

Have a sports tip? Email us at news@wrex.com