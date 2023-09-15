FNF Week 4 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Here's a look at the scores and highlights from the fourth week of high school football in the Stateline.
Big Northern
Genoa-Kingston: 0 Dixon: 30
North Boone: 0 Byron: 69
Oregon: 27 Winnebago: 6
Stillman Valley: 49 Rockford Christian: 12
Rock Falls: 0 Rockford Lutheran: 43
NIC-10
Guilford: 12 Harlem: 20
Freeport: 6 Hononegah: 49
Auburn: 42 East: 8
Boylan: 41 Belvidere: 0
Belvidere North: 45 Jefferson: 8
NUIC
Eastland-Pearl City: 20 Forreston: 34
Dakota: 8 Lena-Winslow: 52
Fulton: 40 Stockton: 16
DuPec: 55 West Carroll: 0
8-Man
Polo: 48 Ridgewood: 44
Millegeville: 50 Orangeville: 24
Ashton-Franklin Center: 22 South Beloit: 50