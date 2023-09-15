FNF Week 4 Scores and Highlights

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following county, Winnebago. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated nearly stationary thunderstorms producing very heavy rain. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen between Shirland and Durand. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... South Beloit, Rockton, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Seward, Harrison and Shirland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&