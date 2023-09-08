FNF Week 3 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Week 3 of Friday Night Football is all wrapped up, here's a look at the scores and highlights from around the region.
NIC-10
Belvidere North: 34 Boylan: 35
Freeport: 6 Auburn: 40
Hononegah: 51 Guilford: 12
East: 56 Belvidere: 14
Jefferson: 0 Harlem: 23
Big Northern
Rockford Lutheran: 28 Stillman Valley: 48
Winnebago: 6 North Boone: 55
Rockford Christian: 14 Byron: 70
Oregon: 14 Genoa-Kingston: 20
NUIC
Dakota: 0 DuPec: 47
Forreston: 30 Galena: 16
Eastland-Pearl City: 6 Fulton: 14
Lena-Winslow: 48 Stockton: 20
8-Man
Alden-Hebron: 20 South Beloit: 35
Milledgeville: 58 Polo: 22
Orangeville: 40 River Ridge: 43
Other
Johnsburg: 0 Rochelle: 48
Sandburg: 41 DeKalb: 34
Woodstock: 0 Sycamore: 42