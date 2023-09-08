 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FNF Week 3 Scores and Highlights

  • Updated
  • 0
FNF 2023

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Week 3 of Friday Night Football is all wrapped up, here's a look at the scores and highlights from around the region.

NIC-10

Belvidere North: 34 Boylan: 35

Freeport: 6 Auburn: 40

Hononegah: 51 Guilford: 12

East: 56 Belvidere: 14

Jefferson: 0 Harlem: 23

Big Northern 

Rockford Lutheran: 28 Stillman Valley: 48

Winnebago: 6  North Boone: 55

Rockford Christian: 14 Byron: 70

Oregon: 14 Genoa-Kingston: 20

NUIC

Dakota: 0 DuPec: 47

Forreston: 30 Galena: 16

Eastland-Pearl City: 6 Fulton: 14

Lena-Winslow: 48 Stockton: 20

8-Man

Alden-Hebron: 20 South Beloit: 35

Milledgeville: 58 Polo: 22

Orangeville: 40 River Ridge: 43

Other

Johnsburg: 0 Rochelle: 48

Sandburg: 41 DeKalb: 34 

Woodstock: 0 Sycamore: 42 

Have a sports tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you