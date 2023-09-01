FNF Week 2 Scores and Highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Week 2 of Friday Night Football is officially in the books. Here's a look at the scores from around the region.
NIC-10
Harlem 7, Hononegah 42
Auburn 26, Guilford 14
East 6, Belvidere North 51
Boylan 44, Jefferson 8
Belvidere 14, Freeport 48
Big Northern
Byron 64, Rockford Lutheran 0
Genoa-Kingston 6, North Boone 35
Dixon 29, Oregon 20
Rockford Christian 34, Winnebago 55
NUIC
Forreston 18, Dakota 8
Lena-Winslow 32, Fulton 8
DuPec 42, Eastland-Pearl City 0
8-Man
South Beloit 62, Peoria Heights 28
Amboy 80, River Ridge 8
Peoria 14, Milledgeville 64
Other
Plainfield South 7, DeKalb 20
Morton 27, Rochelle 26