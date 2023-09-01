 Skip to main content
FNF Week 2 Scores and Highlights

  • Updated
  • 0
FNF 2023

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Week 2 of Friday Night Football is officially in the books. Here's a look at the scores from around the region.

NIC-10

Harlem 7, Hononegah 42 

Auburn 26, Guilford 14 

East 6, Belvidere North 51 

Boylan 44, Jefferson 8

Belvidere 14, Freeport 48 

Big Northern 

Byron 64, Rockford Lutheran 0

Genoa-Kingston 6, North Boone 35

Dixon 29, Oregon 20

Rockford Christian 34, Winnebago 55

NUIC

Forreston 18, Dakota 8

Lena-Winslow 32, Fulton 8

DuPec 42, Eastland-Pearl City 0 

8-Man

South Beloit 62, Peoria Heights 28 

Amboy 80, River Ridge 8 

Peoria 14, Milledgeville 64

Other

Plainfield South 7, DeKalb 20

Morton 27, Rochelle 26 

Have a sports tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

