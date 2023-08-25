 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FNF Week 1 Scores and Highlights

  • 0
FNF LOGO 2022

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The high school football season is finally here, with week one in the books, here's a look at the scores from around the region.

NIC-10

Boylan 24, East 0

Jefferson 8, Hononegah 55

Harlem 12, Auburn 6

Guilford 28, Belvidere 0

Big Northern 

Dixon 28, Stillman Valley 14

Winnebago 23, Rockford Lutheran 56

Rock Falls 6, Byron 77 

Genoa-Kingston 44, Rockford Christian 8

North Boone 0, Oregon 6

NUIC

Stockton 16, DuPec 20

Fulton 18, Forreston 22

Eastland-Pearl City 6, Galena 28

Lena-Winslow 68, West Carroll 0 

8-Man

Peoria Heights 14, Polo 62

Hiawatha 26, South Beloit 58

Other

Woodstock 0, Rochelle 40

Sycamore 42, DeKalb 42 

Have a sports tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you