FNF Game of the Week - Belvidere North set to clash with Titans

ROCKFORD (WREX) - A battle of two unbeaten teams takes center stage in our week three Game of the Week. The Blue Thunder travel to Boylan in search our their third straight win over the Titans.

Last year, Belvidere North beat Boylan 31-28 in one of the craziest games of the 2022 season. While there's plenty of excitement on the outside, both teams are looking to treat it like any other week come kickoff.

"It's a big game coming up," Boylan Senior Ryan Starck said. "We're just trying to get everyone sharp and do our jobs."

"It's always business as usual, but this is one of the bigger games for us." Belvidere North Junior Gabe Sillampaa said. "Everybody is going to want to come to this game and see if we can do it again."

Kickoff is slated for 7:00 PM on Friday night.