Flora Prairie celebrates 54th birthday with love from volunteers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For three dozen volunteers, it was a day of service and celebration for one of the last prairies in Illinois.
It might've took a total team effort, but to them it's well worth it.
Today was a day to light the candles for Flora Prairie in Boone County.
As the 10 acre prairie celebrates its 54th birthday a part of the Boone County Conservation District.
"It's one of the biggest and best prairies in the state," said Jack Shouba, volunteer.
And in order for the prairie to see another 54 years, volunteers are giving it some birthday love.
"Winter is a great time to come in and cut out the invasive shrubs and woody plants that grow," said Amy Doll, director of Friends of Illinois Nature Preserves. "Because we can walk out here on this frozen ground and not trample the fragile plants because the ground is frozen."
As one of the last dry prairies in Boone County and all of Illinois, the time is now to preserve its history.
"These nature preserves hold our biodiversity reserves and once we lose these things they're gone forever," said Doll.
But even in frozen temperatures, volunteers like Shouba don't mind getting their hands dirty to keep the historic site alive for future generations of Stateline natives.
"The rarity of it is one thing that attracts me," said Shouba. "It's been a really special place to me for over 50 years."
And over that time, the prairie became a place of comfort for Shouba during every month of a given year.
"The prairie changes though the seasons," said Shouba. "If you come back every week or two it's a whole different prairie."
Another year, another season, and another reason to celebrate.
Boone County Conservation District offers regular volunteering opportunities to anyone willing to lend a helping hand.