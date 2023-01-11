Flights Resume After FAA Computer Outage Halts Flights Across the U.S.

UPDATE: According to the FAA, flights are slowly beginning to start back up across the U.S.
The ground stop announced earlier has been lifted.
The FAA is looking into the cause of the initial problem.
For more information visit: https://www.faa.gov/newsroom/faa-notams-statement
ROCKFORD (WREX) - Flights across the U.S. are being grounded following an FAA announcement.
At this time the FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 A.M. Eastern time.
The Federal Aviation Administration announcing this morning a computer outage of its - Notice To Air Missions (NOTAM) System.
This system contains essential information for workers involved in flight operations.
According to the FAA, technicians are working to restore the system.
Right now over 1200 flights in and out of the U.S. are experiencing delays.
No word yet on how long the outage could affect flights, be sure to check your flight status before heading out the door this morning.
The FAA tweet reads:
"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions system. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress."