Flash flooding causes dozens of power outages and impassable roads

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following areas, Boone, De Kalb, Ogle and Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas. Keith Creek,
Kent Creek, and Spring Creek may remain elevated in the Rockford
area.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 804 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported street flooding
in the warned area due to earlier thunderstorms. Photos
shared via social media showed Keith Creek at bankfull
earlier this morning. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have
fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe,
South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport,
Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction,
Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Durand, Capron, Timberlane, New
Milford and Garden Prairie.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 7.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest near
13.5 feet Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Flash flooding causes dozens of power outages and impassable roads

ComEd Outage Map

Photo Credit: OutageMap | ComEd - An Exelon Company ComEd

FREEPORT (WREX) — Flash flooding has closed several roads in Freeport. According to city officials, some streets are impassable at this hour. 

West Street by Read Park is under two feet of water, according to the City of Freeport.

Officials warn drivers not to attempt to drive through flood water and advise residents to stay put when possible.

Right now ComEd is reporting dozens of power outages across our Northern Illinois region.

Due to the storms early Monday morning, ComEd reports 57 power outages which is impacting more than 2,000 customers.  

13 WREX is tracking the latest storms, damage and power outages across the Stateline and will provide updates online and on air. 

