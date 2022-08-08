Flash flooding causes dozens of power outages and impassable roads

FREEPORT (WREX) — Flash flooding has closed several roads in Freeport. According to city officials, some streets are impassable at this hour.
West Street by Read Park is under two feet of water, according to the City of Freeport.
Officials warn drivers not to attempt to drive through flood water and advise residents to stay put when possible.
Right now ComEd is reporting dozens of power outages across our Northern Illinois region.
Due to the storms early Monday morning, ComEd reports 57 power outages which is impacting more than 2,000 customers.
13 WREX is tracking the latest storms, damage and power outages across the Stateline and will provide updates online and on air.