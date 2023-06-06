Five teenagers charged in Loves Park carnival shooting, high speed chase

ROCKFORD -- Winnebago County State's Attorney, J. Hanley, has charged five teenagers in connection with Saturday's shooting at a Loves Park carnival, which ended in a high speed chase.
Below is the press release from the State's Attorney.
On the evening of June 3rd, 2023, at approximately 6:40p.m., Loves Park Police officers patrolling the parking lot at the Rockford Speedway, located at 9572 Forest Hills Road, heard two separate bursts of multiple firearm rounds. They turned their attention toward the disturbance and observed a suspect pointing a gun with a black extended magazine across the parking lot.
The officers ordered the suspect to “drop the gun” and the suspect fled on foot across Rte. 173 toward the Menards parking lot where he entered a red Chrysler 300. The suspect vehicle then traveled south on Forest Hills and was pursued by officers from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Loves Park Police Department. The vehicle continued to travel in a general western direction through Loves Park and Rockford. While doing so, the driver disregarded traffic lights and posted stop signs, failed to use vehicle signals, used incorrect lanes, and was traveling at speeds near 100 MPH in a 30 MPH zone.
When the vehicle reached the intersection of Halsted Rd. and N. Central Ave., it struck another vehicle causing damage and injuring the two occupants who required medical attention.
The suspected vehicle continued to travel south on N. Central Ave. where a patrol vehicle was parked in the median of the roadway just north of the intersection with Kilburn Ave. The patrol deployed stop sticks in the roadway and the suspect vehicle ran over them. The suspect vehicle lost control and went into the tree line on the west side of the roadway where it struck a tree, causing it to roll over, and go into the air.
As the vehicle came to a stop, officers observed R.S. ejected from the vehicle and come to rest in the middle of the roadway. He was taken into custody and was found to have a Glock 19 with an extended magazine on his person. It was equipped with a machine gun conversion device – a “switch.” After further investigation, R.S. was identified as the individual who fired a gun at A.J., injuring A.J.
Four other occupants exited the vehicle and attempted to flee from the scene on foot. Officers pursued the suspects and apprehended all four. The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as Laterrence Q. Gatlin. Near where Gatlin was apprehended, Officers found a 9mm handgun, a drum magazine with one 9mm round, and an additional magazine, which appeared to be broken and contained five, 9mm rounds.
The officers discovered that the suspect vehicle had been stolen out of Chicago, Illinois. The registration displayed did not belong to the vehicle, the vehicle was not insured, and Gatlin did not have a valid driver’s license or a valid FOID card.
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the following charges:
Laterrence Q. Gatlin was charged via criminal complaint with the following offenses: Unlawful Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Illinois Vehicle Registration, Aggravated Unlawful Use Weapon/Vehicle/Firearm Loaded/ No FOID, Mob Action/2 or More Persons, Obstructing a Peace Officer-Injury, Four Counts of Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Aggravated Fleeing, Speeding 35+ MPH Over Limit, Resisting a Peace Officer, Reckless Driving, Failure to Reduce Speed, Unlicensed, Disregard Stop Sign, Not Driving on Right Side of Road, Improper Lane Usage, Improper Turn Signal, Operate Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Disobey Traffic Control Signal.
Gatlin’s initial appearance occurred on Monday, June 5 at approximately 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom B. The Honorable Judge Gibbons set Gatlin’s bond at $750,000 (10%).
R.S., a juvenile, was charged via a juvenile delinquency petition with the following offenses:
Aggravated Battery - discharge of a machine gun, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon, Mob Action, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Criminal Trespass to Vehicle, and Resisting a Peace Officer.
The other three juveniles were charged with related, but generally lesser, charges.
All of those charged are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.