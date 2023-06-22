Five people charged after man was found beaten, naked at Rockford road intersection

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Five people have been charged after a man was found beaten and without clothes at a Rockford road intersection.
On June 20 around 5:00 a.m., the Rockford Police Department responded to a call of a man found beaten and naked in the area of Samuelson Road and Alpine Road.
The man was taken to a local hospital.
Authorities learned later that an incident had started in a home in the 4300 block of Nina Terrace.
Investigation showed that the victim in this case was caught having an intimate moment with a woman by her boyfriend, Allen Hawkins.
As the victim was leaving the home, Hawkins fired a shotgun in the air.
The victim ran away from the area when a van with five people pulled up, including Hawkins.
The victim was then beaten and hit with a metal pipe.
The victim was then told to get in the van where it drove around and the people inside continued to beat him.
When the van got to the area of Alpine Road and Samuelson Road, the group let him out of the van and threatened to kill him.
They continued to beat him and he was threatened with a machete.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Allen D. Hawkins (42 years old) of Rockford:
- Attempted Murder
- Kidnapping
- Aggravate Discharge of a Firearm
- Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon
- Mob Action/2 or more persons
- Mob Action/Violence
Connor J. Steffler (20 years old) of Rockford:
- Attempted Murder
- Kidnapping
- Mob Action/Violence
Lisa A. Lies (26 years old) of Rockford:
- Kidnapping
- Mob Action/Violence
Kyla J. Lee (18 years old) of Winnebago:
- Kidnapping
- Mob Action/Violence
Kylee J. Farmer (19 years old) of Loves Park:
- Kidnapping
- Mob Action/Violence