Five people arrested on public indecency charges at area forest preserves

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — Throughout the past two weeks, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department has conducted an undercover investigation in response to reports of public indecency at several forest preserves.

Throughout the course of the investigation, five people were arrested for criminal offenses.

The following people were arrested at Espenscheid Forest Preserve at 4800 South Perryville Road:

James P. Walsh, 81 years of age from Paw Paw, Illinois was charged with Public Indecency and Battery.

Daniel L. Gehringer, 62 years of age from Cherry Valley, Illinois was charged with Public Indecency and Battery.

The following people were arrested at Kishwaukee River Forest Preserve at 5757 Blackhawk Road:

Phillip R. Nemenski, 37 years of age, from Footville, Wisconsin was charged with Public Indecency and Battery.

Thomas J. Gilbert, 74 years of age, from Kingston, Illinois was charged with Public Indecency and Battery.

The following person was arrested at Kieselburg Forest Preserve at 58 Swanson Road:

Gerald L. Miller, 62 years of age, from Beloit, Wisconsin, was charged with Public Indecency and Battery.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department provides police services to the Winnebago County Forest Preserve District by contract.

These types of investigations will continue as needed to address this type of criminal activity.