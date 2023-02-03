Five Illinois counties at Medium COVID-19 Community Level, compared to 20 last week

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting that five state counties are at a Medium Community Level for COVID-19, compared to 20 counties last week.
The counties are: Hancock, Johnson, Massac, Scott, and Wabash.
In counties at the Medium Community Level, immunocompromised or elderly people are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places.
No counties are currently listed at High Community Level in Illinois for the second straight week.
IDPH has recorded a total of 4,029,905 cases and 36,167 deaths in 102 Illinois counties since the beginning of the pandemic.
The department is reporting 10,137 new cases of COVID-19 and 76 deaths in the week ending on January 29.
“It is welcome news that the White House and Governor Pritzker have announced that we are in a position to wind down the COVID-19 public health emergencies. This will give IDPH and our partners time to plan for the transition,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.
“However, we want the public to know that we will not let down our guard when it comes to protecting Illinoisans from COVID-19. The virus is still circulating and causing hospitalizations and deaths in the state. This is why we continue to focus our efforts on promoting vaccinations, testing and timely treatment, especially when it comes to protecting our most vulnerable friends and neighbors.”
Free or low-cost COVID-19 testing locations are be found on IDPH's testing locator page.
As of February 3, a total of 25,925,437 vaccines has been administered in Illinois.
Of the total state population, 79% have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 71% have completed their primary series of COVID-19, and more than 18% have received the bivalent booster dose.
More than 96.7% of the state's population lives within a 10-mile radius of one of 1,200 treatment locations, including all major retail pharmacies.