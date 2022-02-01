FitMe Wellness using new technology to keep clean air flowing for gymgoers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One gym owner in the Stateline is working to make sure his facility is safe for anyone who comes in as COVID-19 continues to be a part of our lives.
Greg Georgis owns FitMe Wellness on Riverside Boulevard.
Georgis combined his background in fitness and architecture to install new filtration systems in his new workout space.
This new system allows the gym to keep its doors and windows closed during the winter.
Georgis says this system reacts to how many people are in the space and how hard they're working out.
'As more members enter the space as they workout harder and breath harder generating more co-2 more breath," Georgis said.
"The system is smart enough to flood the air with more oxygen to counteract this."
FitMe Wellness is located on Riverside next to OrthoIllinois just past Mulford Road.