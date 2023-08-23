First West Nile Virus death in 2023 reported

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Wednesday the first Illinois human West Nile Virus (WNV)-related death in 2023.

Testing by the CDC confirmed that the case was WNV-related.

The person was in their 90s, lived in suburban Cook County, and has West Nile Virus symptoms earlier this month.

The person died soon after.

IDPH reports 11 non-fatal cases of West Nile Virus confirmed to date in 2023.

Of the 12 (fatal and non-fatal) human cases, seven of them were reported out of Cook County, including two from Chicago.

Currently, the following counties have each only reported one reported WNV case:

Kane

Macon

Madison

Will

Woodford

In 2022, the first WNV-related death in Illinois in 2022 also had symptoms happen in early August.

The same year, seven deaths were confirmed from WNV and an additional 26 non-fatal cases were reported (though human cases are underreported.)

The youngest person to report a West Nile Virus case in 2022 was 26, though the median age of human cases was 64.

WNV is transferred through the bit of a Culex mosquito, called a typical mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

Common symptoms of WNV include:

Fever

Nausea

Headache

Muscle Aches

Symptoms may last a few days to a few weeks, but four out of five people infected will not show any symptoms.

In rare cares, severe illness can happen, including brain infections such as meningitis, encephalitis, paralysis, or even death.

People older than 50 and immunocompromised people are at higher risk for severe illness from WNV.

There is no specific treatment or vaccine for WNV, so it is extremely important that people minimize their risk of getting the virus.

The IDPH encourages the public to "Fight the Bite" and take steps to prevent WNV by practicing the three "R's" — reduce, repel, and report.

REDUCE Make sure doors and windows are outfitted with tight-fitting screens. Repair/replace screens that have tears or other openings. Refresh all sources of standing water where mosquitos can breed. These include bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, ad other containers.

REPEL Wear shoes, socks, long pants, light-colored and long-sleeved shirt, and apply an EPA-registered insect repellent. The insect repellant needs to contain DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions. The CDC does not recommend the use of products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children under three years of age. Discuss with your doctor before using repellants on children under three.

REPORT Report where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week. These locations can be roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations. Local Health Department or City Government officials may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito larvae.



In 2022, 44 Illinois counties reported positive WNV mosquitos, birds, humans, and horses.

So far this year, there have been 1,817 positive mosquito batches and 13 positive birds from 42 counties.

The first mosquito batch to test positive for WNV in 2023 was reported May 30 in Evanston.

Additional information and data on WNV in Illinois can be found online.