 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First responders between Rockton and Roscoe team up to give nearly 100 units of blood

  • 0
Blood donor pic

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — Another "Battle of the Badges" is in the books pitting Roscoe and Rockton first responders against each other.

The first responders from both cities spent Monday donating blood to save lives in their community.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center revealed Monday night that Rockton won a tight race over Roscoe.

In the end, Rockton donated 50 units of blood compared to Roscoe's 41 units of blood.

All of the donations will have priority in the Rockford area to save the lives of people who need blood.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center thanked both cities for doing their part to save lives.

Rick Popp, a recruiter with the blood center says the turnout for the two sides was excellent.

"Routinely with everything we have here we've done the South Beloit we've done the Janesville a lot of the battle of the badges so to speak usually were around the 80 to 100 mark which is a tremendous turnout and its a fun event for the family," Popp said.

You can make an appointment to donate blood any time at The Rock River Valley Blood Center's four locations.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

Recommended for you