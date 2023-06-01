First mosquito batches of 2023 to test positive for West Nile found in Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed the first three batches of mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois in 2023, both in Cook County.
No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported so far this year.
“The reports about the first batches of mosquitoes with West Nile virus is a good reminder that this is the time of year when Illinois residents should begin protecting themselves from vector-borne diseases,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.
“We urge everyone — and especially older people and those with weakened immune systems — to take precautions to protect themselves and their families from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry by wearing insect repellent and eliminating standing water around their home where mosquitoes breed.”
Monitoring for West Nile virus in Illinois includes laboratory tests for mosquito batches, dead birds, as well as testing sick horses and humans with West Nile virus-like symptoms.
People who spot a sick or dead crow, blue jay, robin, or other perching bird should contact their local health department which will determine if the bird will be picked up for testing.
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a house mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.
Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches. In rare cases, severe illnesses like meningitis or even death can happen.
Symptoms can last from only a few days all the way to a few weeks. People older than 60 and with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.
In 2022, 44 counties in Illinois reported a West Nile virus-positive mosquito batch, bird, horse, or human case.
34 human cases of West Nile were documented, along with 8 deaths.
IDPH encourages the public to practice the three "R's" to avoid bites:
- REDUCE: Make sure door and window screens are tight-fitting. Repair screens that have tears or openings. Eliminate or weekly refresh all standing water where mosquitos can breed. These areas include bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and any other containers
- REPEL: When you are outdoors, dress appropriately. This includes wearing shoes and socks, long pants, and a light-colored long-sleeved shirt. Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent that contains ingredients like DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR 3535, para-menthane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone.
- REPORT: Report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that have the possibility to produce mosquitos. Your local health department may be able to add larvicide to the water which will kill any mosquito larvae.
You can access the Illinois Department of Public Health's West Nile Virus tracker online.