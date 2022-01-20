First Midwest Group looks to help grow Downtown Rockford with sole acquisition of William Brown building

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You've probably seen the William Brown building every time you head to an IceHogs game at the BMO Harris Bank Center.
And now, the building will have one owner instead of two.
For First Midwest Group, the decision to buy the other half of the William Brown building was simple, to keep it locally owned.
"We didn't want to sell it to an outside party," said Sunil Puri, president of First Midwest Group. "We wanted it to be in our hands where we knew that we would give it the kind of care that it needs and deserves."
It provides a much added layer of security to businesses such as Minnihan's, which is a bar located inside the building.
"The fact that we're able to provide the building and service to our local businesses means so much more to us," said Miralem Botic, marketing coordinator at First Midwest Group.
And for current residents at the building, Puri says there is a lot to look forward to in the future.
"They're going to continue to get quality service," said Puri. "They're going to get upgrades and we're going to make sure that they have someone like me who walks and drives by there all the time."
Puri, who has been a proud Rockford native since he was 18-years-old, is determined to help Rockford grow for as long as he can.
"We continue to invest in this community because this is home," said Puri. "When you have to protect something you protect your home first. If we don't invest here, who will? Many companies have sold out and exited."
Protecting and expanding its home turf for the better.
Final renovations to the building are expected to be finished in two to three months.