First installment of Ogle County property tax bills due June 8

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. — Property owners are reminded that the first installment of their property tax bill is due Thursday, June 8.
Payment methods include cash or check (payable to "Ogle County Collector.")
In person-payments can be made at the Treasurer's Office located in the "old" Courthouse at 105 South 5th Street, suite 114, Oregon or any bank in Ogle County.
Office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday excluding holidays.
The mailing address is:
Ogle County Collector
P.O. Box 40
Oregon, Illinois 61061
Mailed payments must be postmarked by the due date to be considered timely.
Late payments will incur a fee of 1.5% per month or part of a month after the due date and must be remitted by mail or at the Collector's office.
Collector O'Brien's office is also offering the option of online credit card payments.
To do this, go to www.oglecountyil.gov and then selecting the Treasurer's department.
Choose the Online Tax Payments link and click the Pay Not button.
Fill in the information as prompted.
Be sure to receive a payment confirmation for your records.
Please note that this service a fee; review the convenience fees prior to making a payment.