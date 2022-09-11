First ever Rockford Hero Climb pays tribute to September 11th tragedy

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Kishwaukee River near Perryville affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Monday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kishwaukee River near Perryville.

* WHEN...From late tonight until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of
14.0 feet early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following areas, Boone and Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams will
remain elevated due to ongoing rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 711 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned
area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Although
rainfall intensity has decreased since earlier today, ongoing
rainfall will make standing water slow to recede.
- Rainfall rates up to 0.5 inches per hour are possible in the
warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe,
South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport,
Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction,
Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Durand, Capron, Timberlane, New
Milford and Garden Prairie.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Report flooding to the National Weather Service or your local law
enforcement agency only when you can do so safely.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone,
De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, Central
Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook,
Northern Will and Southern Cook.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers with locally heavy downpours will continue through
this evening. Additional rainfall amounts upwards of 1 inch
are expected.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

First ever Rockford Hero Climb pays tribute to September 11th tragedy

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Dozens take the Rockford Hero Climb remembering those lost on September 11th.

Over 50 people came out to Guilford Highschool to be a part of the first ever Rockford Hero Challenge. Participants climb flights stairs inside the high school gym to get an idea of the journey first responders went on to save lives 21 years ago.  

"We have an opportunity here to honor those that were lost 21 years ago by joining local first responders here at Guilford and climbing the one hundred and ten floors and there are some people that are going to climb the one hundred and ten floors there are some who want to do it symbolically,” said Event Coordinator, Gordon Mays.  

Retired Fire Chief Lynn Kerstetter says today is a somber day but he is joyed to see so many people coming out to honor so many of those lives lost. He continued to say during the climb he remembered his friends and fellow firefighters lost during the attack on the World Trade Center in 2001. 

"They were absolutely in my mind you know it's really hard to go back to that crash site where they took the towers down its very deep in your heart when you see stuff like that,” said Kerstetter. 

He continued to say, 

You know they didn't even think about going in those buildings they went in there that was their job that's what we do we go into save people we don't think about ourselves,” said Kerstetter. 

 The event was sponsored by the Greg Lindmark Foundation, who works to provide mental health resources for first responders and those families in need. The foundation is currently accepting donations for those efforts and they plan on making the Rockford Hero Climb an annual tradition in the Stateline.  

