First ever Rockford Hero Climb pays tribute to September 11th tragedy

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Dozens take the Rockford Hero Climb remembering those lost on September 11th.
Over 50 people came out to Guilford Highschool to be a part of the first ever Rockford Hero Challenge. Participants climb flights stairs inside the high school gym to get an idea of the journey first responders went on to save lives 21 years ago.
"We have an opportunity here to honor those that were lost 21 years ago by joining local first responders here at Guilford and climbing the one hundred and ten floors and there are some people that are going to climb the one hundred and ten floors there are some who want to do it symbolically,” said Event Coordinator, Gordon Mays.
Retired Fire Chief Lynn Kerstetter says today is a somber day but he is joyed to see so many people coming out to honor so many of those lives lost. He continued to say during the climb he remembered his friends and fellow firefighters lost during the attack on the World Trade Center in 2001.
"They were absolutely in my mind you know it's really hard to go back to that crash site where they took the towers down its very deep in your heart when you see stuff like that,” said Kerstetter.
He continued to say,
“You know they didn't even think about going in those buildings they went in there that was their job that's what we do we go into save people we don't think about ourselves,” said Kerstetter.
The event was sponsored by the Greg Lindmark Foundation, who works to provide mental health resources for first responders and those families in need. The foundation is currently accepting donations for those efforts and they plan on making the Rockford Hero Climb an annual tradition in the Stateline.