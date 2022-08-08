 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 7.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest near
13.5 feet Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

First Black woman to complete summer construction internship lands a job at N-TRAK

  • Updated
  • 0
Demarea Mabry - Inspiring 815

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Demarea Mabry is showing the guys that she can do whatever they can do. She's the first Black woman to compete a construction internship in the Stateline. She's not only forging a path for women; but kicking butt while doing it.

A Rockford summer internship is gaining momentum thanks to the success of one of its participants.

"There's still more to learn; but I do feel more confident in what I have learned," explained Mabry when asked to compare how she feels from her first day in construction to now.

The City of Rockford and LT Construction, a Black-owned concrete construction contractor, partnered up back in April to hire at-risk and underserved young adults in our community. The goal of the program is to mentor, pay and provide hands on work experience in the construction trade for young adults. 

"See a lot of places you got to pay in order to do it. So, this being just a program and you actually get paid through the program. It's actually easier and it gets you a chance to learn. Learn things you never learned before," said Mabry.

She says she jumped on the opportunity to try something new and work to build a brighter future. Now, she's taking what she learned and spreading her wings by starting a job at N-TRAK in Loves Park.

N-TRAK Group, LLC is a woman owned and operated construction company. 

"I will be the only female doing and finishing concrete," said Mabry nervously. "So, it will be a new environment but I can only hope for great things."

"When they told me I had to pick a female, it kind of threw me back," said the owner LT Construction, Albert Weathers. "Then I saw her profile and I misread her. She gave me a new perspective on how we view women and what they can do,."

Weathers, also known as Tank, says Mabry is a fast learner and her talents inspired other interns work harder.

"To me, these are like my sons and daughters. So I want them to be prepared for the world but also be prepared for the union trades. Not to just do construction; but have the mental capacity to deal with all the adversities that are going to come with it. So with her I stayed on her," said Weathers. 

"They both taught me a lot. They both push you, especially Tank. He push you, he push you and he push you," said Mabry. "He wants you to go farther; he wants you to take it to the next step."

Weathers says Mabry gives him hope that women coming into the trades could bring it to new levels.

"Not only did she make it but she superseded most of us around here. Even corrected me, I took it," laughed Weathers. 

Mabry is inspiring the 815 by not only being the best she can be but opening the door for other women to step into the rink.

"You can do anything a man can do," said Mabry.

