First black woman becomes Rockford Public School District 205 Director of Athletics

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Dawn Williamson is the first black woman to hold the title of Rockford Public School District 205 Director of Athletics, Activity and Program Development.
Dawn Williamson began working for the Rockford Public School District in April of 2022 as the Director of Athletics.
Before she landed the job in Rockford, Williamson played volleyball for the University of Wisconsin. That path eventually led her to find a passion for coaching.
"I initially didn't think I wanted to get directly into coaching, I wanted to get into administration. That was going to be straight out of college... go get my sports marketing degree... but I took a break and got an internship at Princeton and part of that internship was coaching and I loved it," said Williamson.
She is the first black woman to hold this position in Rockford, however that's a milestone she's crossed many times through out her career.
"At Princeton, they had never had a black coach. At Beloit, they had black coaches, [but] not as a volleyball coach. They had not had a black female administrator. I was actually the first head coach who had ever had a kid there... that's how few women we're had coaches there," said Williamson.
Williamson says she realizes that the world of sports is a male-dominated industry.
However, she also believes that she has worked hard to be where she is today and can inspire the next generation of black women in sports.
"I've decided [that] I cant worry about what other people think about me being a black woman in this job.... I kind of had that same thought when I was at Beloit College because if people don't like me or they aren't happy with me being in the job, that's kind of not my concern... hopefully I'll win them over, you know, by them looking and saying 'she works really hard she knows what she's doing,'" said Williamson.