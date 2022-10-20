Firefighters save two dogs from burning home Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two dogs were rescued and a Rockford family is without a home after it caught fire Thursday afternoon.
Rockford Fire officials say crews were called to the fire at a house in the 1400 block of 20th St. just after noon Thursday.
As the first responders got to the scene within minutes of the call, firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the single-family home.
The fire was put out within 20 minutes, according to RFD. Two dogs were rescued from the burning home, but no one was hurt.
The four people that live in the home have been displaced and will be staying with family members, RFD says.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Rockford Fire Department. Damage from the fire is estimated at $50,000.