Firefighters rush to a building fire on Rockford's southside Saturday morning

ROCKFORD -- Firefighters from Engine 2 responded to a working fire on Buckbee Street on the city's southside on Saturday morning. 

Information provided by the Rockford Fire Department:

On Saturday morning, June 10, 2023, at 5:40 a.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at 512 Buckbee Street in Rockford, Illinois. The first engine arrived within three minutes and found fire in a vacant industrial building. Fire companies made entry into the structure and quickly extinguished the fire. The Rockford Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. The building sustained damages estimated at $5,000. The Rockford Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

