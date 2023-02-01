Firefighters respond to Stephenson County cannabis cultivation business

FREEPORT (WREX) - On February 1, 2023, German Valley Fire rushed in to In Grown Farms, a cannabis cultivation business, in rural Stephenson County.
Acreage Holdings, Inc., the parent company of In Grown Farms, shared the following statement.
"On February 1, 2023, an isolated incident took place outside of our cultivation and processing facility in Freeport, Illinois, while following a routine procedure. We're grateful to the first responders who were on-site immediately to secure the area and tend to our two injured employees. At this time, our focus, thoughts and prayers are on the well-being of those who were injured. Our facility remains operational, and we're working with local officials and authorities to fully investigate the matter and will evaluate our protocols to prevent anything like this from happening in the future."
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.