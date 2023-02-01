 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible.

* WHERE...The Rock River between Rockford and Rockton in Winnebago
County.

* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...the Rock River may rise out of its banks flooding
residential property and streets along the river. Localized water
level fluctuations are also possible along the river with little
notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- River ice spotters and river gauges continue to indicate an
ice jam on the Rock River between Bauer Parkway and Latham
Road near Machesney Park. Previous ice jams in this area have
sometimes led to flooding of property and roadways. Localized
flooding may develop quickly.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Firefighters respond to Stephenson County cannabis cultivation business

  Updated
  • 0
In Grown Farms Incident
In Grown Farms

FREEPORT (WREX) - On February 1, 2023, German Valley Fire rushed in to In Grown Farms, a cannabis cultivation business, in rural Stephenson County. 

Acreage Holdings, Inc., the parent company of In Grown Farms, shared the following statement. 

"On February 1, 2023, an isolated incident took place outside of our cultivation and processing facility in Freeport, Illinois, while following a routine procedure. We're grateful to the first responders who were on-site immediately to secure the area and tend to our two injured employees. At this time, our focus, thoughts and prayers are on the well-being of those who were injured. Our facility remains operational, and we're working with local officials and authorities to fully investigate the matter and will evaluate our protocols to prevent anything like this from happening in the future." 

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available. 

