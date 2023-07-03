Firefighters Respond To House Fire On New Milford School Road

ROCKFORD - A family is likely to be displaced after a house fire Monday afternoon according to the New Milford Fire Protection District
Fire officials say a home in the 1900 block of New Milford School Road caught fire around 4:30 p.m.
Fire Crews arrived on the scene within three minutes and were quickly able to get the fire under control. Upon arrival, crews vented smoke from the second floor.
None of the residents of the home or firefighters were hurt during the incident.
The cause of the fire is unknown and being investigated.