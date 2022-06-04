Firefighters battle Rockford house fire Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Firefighters have been called to battle a house fire in Rockford Saturday afternoon.
The Rockford Fire Department tweeted just before 1 p.m. Saturday that crews were fighting a house fire in the 1700 block of Genoa St.
Firefighters at the scene say one person was in the home when the fire started, but they were not hurt.
Pictures from the scene show damage on the exterior of the home.
The Rockford Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated with new information as soon as it becomes available.