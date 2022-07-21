Firefighters battle fire at Rockford apartment building Thursday afternoon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Residents in a Rockford apartment have been displaced after a fire Thursday afternoon.
The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to a fire in an apartment building on the 4200 block of Beach St. just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Someone living on the second floor of the building called 911 after their smoke detector went off. As firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke coming from a first-floor apartment and were able to get everyone out of the building.
No one was in the apartment where the fire began. The fire was put out and damage limited to that apartment.
RFD says no one was injured from the fire. Only those living in the apartment where the fire happened have been displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by RFD. Damage from the fire is estimated at $60,000.