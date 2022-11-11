 Skip to main content
Firefighters battle fire at condemned Rockford house Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A fire caused damage throughout a condemned Rockford home Friday afternoon, fire officials say.

The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to a vacant and condemned home in the 800 block of Brooke Rd. just before 1 p.m. Friday for a report of a fire.

First responders found smoke coming from the inside of the home, which firefighters say was not secure.

RFD says firefighters quickly brought the fire under control. The cause of the fire in the condemned home remains under investigation.

Damage caused by the fire is estimated at $35,000.

