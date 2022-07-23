Firefighter hurt after large house fire in Rockford early Saturday morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One firefighter was hurt and a Rockford house is "a total loss" after a large fire early Saturday morning.
The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to a report of a house fire in the 200 block of Stanley St. at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
As firefighters got to the scene just minutes later, they found a large fire coming from the front of the two-story home. The fire was controlled within 15 minutes, authorities say.
One firefighter received minor injuries while fighting the blaze, but no others were hurt.
No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and authorities have not been able to find the owner of the house.
RFD says the building is a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.