Fire weather watch issued for many Stateline counties Wednesday. What you can do to prepare

WINNEBAGO -- A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect Wednesday, April 12th across much of the Stateline, causing a threat of increased grass fires.
Boone County Fire Chief Brian Kunce advises against recreational fire use as long as the watch is in place.
Kunce says the Boone County area has already seen minor impacts from the increased heat.
"We had a small grass fire yesterday. It just started to spread into the cornfield, so it was minor. We've already started recognizing that these conditions are starting to worsen,” said Kunce.
The heat also presents the challenge of potentially pursuing multiple fires simultaneously.
"We can handle a couple of different scenarios going on at the same time and the mutual aid, and you know everyone relies on the mutual aid from other departments and other grass rigs,” said Kunce.
The Forest Preserve of Winnebago County is also being impacted by the heat.
The forest preserve participates in prescribed burn season, however because of safety concerns they have had to halt their progress.
“We started prescribed burns about two or three weeks ago. As these high temperatures and increased winds come into play, we pretty much shut down our prescribed burns for the season,” said Mike Halon, Executive Director of The Forest Preserve of Winnebago County.
According to the National Fire Protection association 90% of all wildfires are caused by human involvement.
The Fire Weather Watch is in effect Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.