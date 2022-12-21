Fire Officials Tell Residents How to Winterize Your Home in Preparation for the Winter Storm

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- A normal question residents ask this time of year is how much snow we are getting but this time around snow isn't the main concern- it's winterizing your home before a snowstorm.
"Try and plan accordingly, this is different than most storms because the wind is going to be up to 55 MPH and it's going to be in single digit temperatures so that combination is dangerous," says Chief Shawn Schadle of Belvidere Fire Department.
However, during the storm one of the key components to staying safe is protecting your home from the inside out. Fire Inspector, Jon Reitman, with Cherry Valley says checking and cleaning small things in the house can make a big difference.
"You want to make sure that your chimney has been serviced before you use it just to make sure that there is no build up," Reitman said.
"Some people who use space heaters to augment the warm air want to make sure they are not close to combustibles, make sure it is on a brick or concrete or a hardwood surface, you don't want it on carpet or too close to a curtain."
Other services outside the home to do is insulating your attic, cleaning out your gutters, taking care and managing you caulk and weather windows and doors plus insulating pipes are all important to check as well.
For those who are doing last minute preparations the most important message is this.
"The most important message is to protect yourself against the cold temperatures, if you have to go outside dress warm, if you have to travel make sure you have food and water and warm clothes," said Chief Schadle.