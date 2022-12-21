 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Winds gusting to 50 mph, blowing and drifting snow, and
dangerously cold wind chills expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Illinois and northwest
Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibilities, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions. Some power outages could occur as
well due to the strong winds today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30
to 40 below zero through tonight can cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

The latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-
800-261-7623.

&&

Fire Officials Tell Residents How to Winterize Your Home in Preparation for the Winter Storm

winterize your home

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- A normal question residents ask this time of year is how much snow we are getting but this time around snow isn't the main concern- it's winterizing your home before a snowstorm.

"Try and plan accordingly, this is different than most storms because the wind is going to be up to 55 MPH and it's going to be in single digit temperatures so that combination is dangerous," says Chief Shawn Schadle of Belvidere Fire Department.

However, during the storm one of the key components to staying safe is protecting your home from the inside out. Fire Inspector, Jon Reitman, with Cherry Valley says checking and cleaning small things in the house can make a big difference.

"You want to make sure that your chimney has been serviced before you use it just to make sure that there is no build up," Reitman said. 

"Some people who use space heaters to augment the warm air want to make sure they are not close to combustibles, make sure it is on a brick or concrete or a hardwood surface, you don't want it on carpet or too close to a curtain."

Other services outside the home to do is insulating your attic, cleaning out your gutters, taking care and managing you caulk and weather windows and doors plus insulating pipes are all important to check as well.

For those who are doing last minute preparations the most important message is this.

"The most important message is to protect yourself against the cold temperatures, if you have to go outside dress warm, if you have to travel make sure you have food and water and warm clothes," said Chief Schadle.

