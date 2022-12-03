 Skip to main content
Fire in Rockford home causes $50,000 in damage Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
By Andrew Carrigan

Rockford firefighters say no one was hurt after two house fires about nine hours apart.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — No one was hurt after a fire in a Rockford home Saturday afternoon.

The Rockford Fire Department says firefighters were called to a house in the 1500 block of Carney Ave. just after 2 p.m. Saturday for a report of a fire.

As crews got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the house. Everyone who was inside the home had gotten out before first responders got there.

The fire was put out about 20 minutes by firefighters using hose lines.

Fire damage was reported in the basement and first floor of the home. Smoke and water damage was also found throughout the house.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $50,000.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

