Fire in Rockford building avoids spread thanks to sprinkler system

ROCKFORD — On Wednesday, November 16, at 3:07 p.m., Rockford Fire tweeted out information on a structure fire:
@RockfordFire is on scene of a structure fire at 630 East State Street. Fire is located on the 8th floor and was contained by fire sprinklers until firefighters arrived. pic.twitter.com/IPeebVxpFO— Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) November 16, 2022
The building is located at 630 East State Street in Rockford.
The fire was located on the 8th floor of the building and was contained by a sprinkler system until firefighters arrived on the scene.
