Fire in Rockford building avoids spread thanks to sprinkler system

  • Updated
630 East State Street Fire

ROCKFORD — On Wednesday, November 16, at 3:07 p.m., Rockford Fire tweeted out information on a structure fire:

The building is located at 630 East State Street in Rockford.

The fire was located on the 8th floor of the building and was contained by a sprinkler system until firefighters arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will post more information as it becomes available. 

