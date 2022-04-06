Fire departments across Illinois to get $2.5 million in grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Fire departments across Illinois are receiving grant money from the state.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal announced $2.5 million in grants to 104 fire departments and districts as well as EMS providers in the state.
Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez says the grants are meant to help fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services in the state with problems generating enough revenue for small equipment they need.
"Funding provided from our Small Equipment Grant Program is a huge benefit especially to our rural volunteer departments in the state," Perez said. "These funds allow departments to purchase important equipment their firefighters/EMT’s need to work more effectively and safely while protecting the lives and property of their community members."
The funding comes from the Small Equipment Grant Program, established to bring up to $26,000 to individual fire departments for small firefighting and ambulance equipment.
Most Illinois fire departments, township fire departments, and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply. All applicants were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System for a minimum of two years before applying.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal says they received 373 applications, requesting around $8.4 million.
Here is a breakdown of funding coming to local departments:
- Paw Paw Community Fire Protection District: $20,000
- Rochelle Fire Department: $24,000
- Savanna Fire Department: $25,320
- Shabbona Community Fire Protection Dist.: $19,546
- Stillman Fire Protection District: $25,764