Fire Department Coffee Company invites first responders out for a day on the water.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Fire Fighter Department Coffee Company honor First Responders hurt in the line of duty.
The Fire Department Coffee Brewery wanted to create an environment where first responders could de-stress and catch up on missed family time.
"Our stresses at work also our families deal with that you know we miss a lot of birthdays family events, and it is just as stressful on the families as it on the first responders and the military," said Firefighter Brandin Waters
His wife Kristina admits that sometimes it is a large toll for the family to handle.
"He knows don't share the bad things until I'm ready for them because it is stressful there living in the moment and I'm on the outside having to think about what's going to happen what are they doing is everybody okay," said Kristina
Many of those at Pierce Lake today were officers who were hurt while on the job. This made canoeing and paddle boating the perfect activities.
"It might be something they wouldn't think that they could do with their injury or with what their status is now they can work with them and safely and get them to do something in the outdoors that they maybe thought they couldn't do," said Firefighter Water
He continued to say,
"People say it's the best Job in the world and it is. I know people like to thank us and say I can't believe what you go through and the things you have to deal with but in reality we love and I couldn't be happier to go to work every day".
Fire Department Coffee is a Veteran owned business certified by the National Veteran-Owned Bussiness Association. For information on them and their products visit their website or Facebook page.