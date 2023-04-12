Fire crews respond to a fire at Rockford McDonald's

ROCKFORD — Rockford Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at the McDonald's at 930 W. Riverside Blvd. just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Crews found smoke coming from behind the siding on the front of the building when they arrived on scene.
Firefighters removed the siding and found a small fire in the void space of the wall near the ground. The fire was quickly put out.
The store is closed for cleaning because there was a light haze of smoke inside the building.
The Winnebago County Health Department and the Rockford Building Department both responded to the scene.
There were no injuries at this incident.
There was minor damage to the exterior of the building. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.