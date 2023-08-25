Fire crews on scene at Rockford home

At 4:40 a.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to the 5100 block of Woodie Ranch Lane for a house fire.

The first fire engine arrived in about seven minutes and reported that the rear of the home was in heavy flames.

At first, Fire Department personnel tried an offensive fire attack several times to gain control of the fire.

Due to heavy fire conditions, firefighting personnel had to leave the home for safety.

Fire operations became defensive only and eventually, a demolition crew was used to put the fire out after several hours of being on-scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

During the incident, four firefighters were injured.

Two firefighters were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries and are currently in stable condition.

The home is a total loss at an estimation of $500,000.

No injuries to civilians were reported.

13 WREX is following this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.